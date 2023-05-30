Robbery suspects hit multiple Eastside 7-Eleven stores

Multiple 7-Eleven stores on the Eastside were hit by robbery suspects early Tuesday morning.

At about 1:45 a.m., police said two armed suspects went inside the store on 148th Avenue Northeast in Redmond and robbed it. Police said the suspects threatened an employee and a customer at gunpoint, took cash and left. No injuries were reported.

The suspects have not been located. Investigators described the suspects as young men between the age of 18-20, one was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a black mask, and the other was wearing gray jacket black pants, black shoes and a black mask.

After 2:30 a.m., a store on Juanita Woodinville Way in Bothell was hit, investigators said. No one was hurt and it's known what was taken.

At 2:32, Bellevue police said ia location on 140th Avenue Northeast was also hit. According to investigators, two male suspects, possibly teens, stole an unknown amount of cash and high value items.

It's unknown if the robberies are related at this time.