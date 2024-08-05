Buca di Beppo files for bankruptcy, promises business as usual in Seattle

On the heels of closing locations across the U.S. in recent weeks, Buca di Beppo has filed for bankruptcy, court documents filed Monday show.

The restaurant chain announced it has voluntarily filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. This type of filing is a legal process that allows a business to restructure its debts and operations to regain financial stability while continuing regular operations.

The company will restructure 44 core locations across 14 states and is in the process of opening one new location.

"This is a strategic step towards a strong future for Buca di Beppo. While the restaurant industry has faced significant challenges, this move is the best next step for our brand. By restructuring with the continued support of our lenders, we are paving the way toward a reinvigorated future," said Rich Saultz, President. "Buca di Beppo has been a beloved gathering place for celebrations and memorable meals for many years, and we are enthusiastic about entering this next phase of our brand's story."

The company says its restaurants will operate as usual. All gift cards, reservations and promotional services will remain in place.

"We are open for business in 44 locations, and we expect day-to-day operations to continue uninterrupted," said Chief Restructuring Officer of Buca C, LLC William Snyder. "We anticipate moving through this process as quickly and efficiently as possible to emerge as a stronger organization built for the future."

There is only one Buca di Beppo in the Pacific Northwest, located on Westlake Ave. in Seattle, Washington. The nearest Buca di Beppo is in Roseville, California.

