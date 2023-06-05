Cameron Robbins' family seen saying final goodbyes after teen lost at sea

article

Family of the Louisiana teen believed dead after he went overboard on a Bahamas cruise were photographed saying their final goodbyes to the teenage high school graduate.

The private service for Cameron Robbins, held at the Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge Sunday, with family and friends seen entering the church and gathering outside to mourn.

Photos showed the teenager's family -- including father Will Robbins, mother Shari Robbins, and brother Cole Robbins -- arriving and entering the church for the service. Other photos showed loved ones gathered outside the church sharing hugs and tears.

Robbins, 18, graduated from University Laboratory School (U-High) in Baton Rouge on May 21 and went on a celebratory boat ride with several hundred grads.

The funeral program for Cameron Robbins. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

The festivities suddenly turned into a traumatizing experience after Robbins jumped into shark-infested waters near the uninhabited Athol Island, northeast of Nassau, and vanished.

Robbins' body was never found, but authorities officially designated Robbins as "lost at sea," which is equivalent to a death certificate, United Cajun Navy spokesperson Brian Trascher told Fox News Digital on Friday.

He had been known as a standout high school baseball player , who manned third base, shortstop and pitched, for his high school team - the U High Clubs - and played on a travel team in 2021 and 2022 and attended a number of showcase tournaments from Georgia and to Louisiana.

The family of Cameron Robbins arrive to the memorial service at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

His high school coach, Justin Morgan, said in a statement that Robbins was a "fierce competitor" and worked hard on and off the field.

"He was a tough player, battling back from multiple injuries and pitched through separated shoulders and broken hands," his obituary said. Robbins had hoped to continue his baseball career in college.

Will Robbins, father of Cameron Robbins, outside the memorial service. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

Off the field, he loved his truck and country music, and "he was a big star in the shower and with karaoke machines," his obit says.

He loved fishing regularly attended LSU baseball, football and basketball games.

"Finally, he loved all things edible, especially his mother's red beans his grandmother's spaghetti and meatballs. He made frequent late-night trips to his family's pantry, where he consumed large quantities of fruity pebbles and popcorn."

Cameron Robbins' brother, Cole, is consoled outside Broadmoor United Methodist Church. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

Robbins' last post on Instagram were pictures with his parents, grandma and sister.

"He doted on his grandparents, and he took pride in his work," his obituary said. "He will be missed desperately by his family and friends, who will carry their cherished memories of him to eternity."

Family and friends of Cameron Robbins arrive at the memorial service. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

Robbins spent his entire educational career at Baton Rouge's University Lab School (U-High) and was an active member of the St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, where he was baptized and confirmed served as the vice president of the church's youth group.

Family and friends of Cameron Robbins arrive to the memorial service at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

Kevin George, director of the school, told local news outlet WBRZ that Robbins was a "special kid.

"He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair. Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage," George said.