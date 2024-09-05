Climate Pledge Arena announces new food menu ahead of Seattle Kraken season
(File / FOX 13)
SEATTLE - Climate Pledge Arena is unveiling a new suite of dining options ahead of the upcoming Seattle Kraken season.
Climate Pledge Arena and its foodservice partner Delaware North are serving up an innovative dining experience for fans. Introducing The Climate Collective's fresh lineup, the arena is set to feature two new eateries with a diverse range of flavors and a commitment to sustainability.
New to The Climate Collective
The venue's food program, The Climate Collective, has a new addition in the southeast corner of the main concourse. District 206 is a grab-and-go marketplace with three international eateries, curated by Delaware North executive chef Molly De Mers:
- Casa Escobar: Fans can expect to enjoy internationally-inspired dishes at Casa Escobar, a Los Angeles Mexican restaurant with a legacy boasting over 90 years of family ownership. Their menu highlights include Birria Tacos and a Carne Asada Burrito with a Pacific Northwest influence.
- Fowl Language: It's right there in the cheeky name — Fowl Language will cater to those with a taste for savory chicken tenders. The menu features flavors like Garlic Parmesan and Buffalo, complete with house-made Dirty Bird Sauce.
- Noodle Nirvana: Noodle Nirvana presents an assortment of Asian-inspired noodle dishes, such as their specialty Pork Belly Yakisoba, a mix of pork belly, vegetables, and savory noodles.
What else is there to eat at Climate Pledge Arena?
In collaboration with Bellevue-based MìLà, Dumpling House offers an Asian-based concept; located on the main concourse, guests can sample Chicken and Pork Soup Dumplings, Vegetable Pot Stickers, Pork Egg Rolls, and Vegetable Fried Rice.
For those with a sweet tooth, Sweet Ride brings a sugary flair to the mix with ice cream tricycles roaming the concourses. Visitors can savor house-made ice cream novelties such as the Chocolate Dipped Taco and Wild Berry N Cream Popsicle.
Returning fan favorites
It's a new season, but many of the Climate Collective eats are simply classics.
Among the fan favorites sticking around this year are Emerald City Smoothie (Section 125), providing a selection of fruit and protein smoothies, including their Berry Berry blend.
Also returning is Victor Tavern (Sections 15, 26) with upscale pub grub, from their house-made Poutine to All Beef Hot Dogs and Wedge Salads.
Traditional concessions also get their own gourmet makeover, such as Birria Nachos at 1st Ave Nacho (Section 4), and Hot Italian Sausage Pie at Sound Pizza (Sections 20, 117).
Keeping the "climate pledge" in Climate Pledge Arena
Emphasizing their environmental dedication, Climate Pledge Arena and Delaware North have eradicated single-use plastic for fan-facing purchases.
Snack packaging, like that for kettle chips and roasted peanuts, is now fully compostable.
The beverage program also shines with a selection of house cocktails, beers, wines, ciders, and non-alcoholic options. Signature drinks include the Kraken Rum Punch and Rosita, as well as locally crafted Fremont Brewing Sky Kraken beer, among others.
Where can I find menu items under $15?
There is a whole host of new eats, craft cocktails and snacks at the arena, but you can grab a bite to eat without dropping a wad of cash!
For those seeking dining under $15, the arena offers various affordable options scattered across different sections. Some budget-friendly items include Mercer Mac N Cheese, Loaded Nachos, and various beverages and snack offerings, ensuring all guests have access to a satisfying array of choices.
Here's a full list of menu items under $15 at Climate Pledge:
- Select canned beer (various locations)
- Mercer Mac N Cheese (sections 23 & 107)Mac & CheeseSmoked Turkey Leg
- Mac & Cheese
- Smoked Turkey Leg
- 1st Ave Nacho (sections 5 & 109)Loaded Nachos
- Loaded Nachos
- Bavarian Meats Cart (section 3)Fletcher’s All Beef DogKraken Seattle Sausage
- Fletcher’s All Beef Dog
- Kraken Seattle Sausage
- Coors Light Market Place (section 112)Fletcher’s All Beef DogFries
- Fletcher’s All Beef Dog
- Fries
- Impossible™ Test Kitchen (section 10)Impossible™ Beer BratImpossible™ Hot Dog
- Impossible™ Beer Brat
- Impossible™ Hot Dog
- Hempler’s Market Place (section 124)Molly D’s Burgers, single pattyFletcher’s All Beef DogKraken Seattle SausageImpossible™ Nuggets & FriesFries
- Molly D’s Burgers, single patty
- Fletcher’s All Beef Dog
- Kraken Seattle Sausage
- Impossible™ Nuggets & Fries
- Fries
- Bristol Bay Portable (section 116)Kraken Potato
- Kraken Potato
- Molly D’s burgers (section 8)Footlong Corn DogCurly Fries
- Footlong Corn Dog
- Curly Fries
- Sound Pizza (sections 20 & 117)Cheese Pie
- Cheese Pie
- Big Chicken (sections 22 & 103)Fries
- Fries
- Dumpling House (section 4)Milas Chicken Soup DumplingsMilas Pork Soup DumplingsVegetable Pot StickersPork Egg RollsVegetable Fried Rice
- Milas Chicken Soup Dumplings
- Milas Pork Soup Dumplings
- Vegetable Pot Stickers
- Pork Egg Rolls
- Vegetable Fried Rice
- Local Lolli (sections 4, WaFd & Symetra Clubs)Bell’s CookiesSimply Sweet Cupcakes
- Bell’s Cookies
- Simply Sweet Cupcakes
- District 206 (section 5)Birria TacosChips & In-House Salsa
- Birria Tacos
- Chips & In-House Salsa
- Sweet Ride (rotating LL2)Chocolate Dipped TacoThe Big DipperStrawberry Shortcake PopsicleOrange N Crème-sicle
- Chocolate Dipped Taco
- The Big Dipper
- Strawberry Shortcake Popsicle
- Orange N Crème-sicle
- Mister Softee (sections 10 & 24)Bell’s CookiesIce Cream ConeChurro
- Bell’s Cookies
- Ice Cream Cone
- Churro
- Byte Coolers (near the Lair)Harvest BowlGreek Salad BowlSpicy Chicken Caesar WrapSalumi & Cheese BoardCo-op Local Vegetables CruditéWatermelon Sashimi
- Harvest Bowl
- Greek Salad Bowl
- Spicy Chicken Caesar Wrap
- Salumi & Cheese Board
- Co-op Local Vegetables Crudité
- Watermelon Sashimi
- For the Grazers (available at all markets)Sea Salt Kettle ChipsMesquite BBQ Kettle ChipsLime Salted PretzelsRoasted PeanutsSpicy Corn nutsChocolate PeanutsGummy BearsCotton CandyPopcorn
- Sea Salt Kettle Chips
- Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips
- Lime Salted Pretzels
- Roasted Peanuts
- Spicy Corn nuts
- Chocolate Peanuts
- Gummy Bears
- Cotton Candy
- Popcorn
- Barrio Bowl (WaFd & Symetra Clubs)Chips & In-House Salsa
- Chips & In-House Salsa
- Fork and Fin (section 3)Diane’s Salmon BurgerKraken IPA-Battered Fish TacosFletcher’s All Beef DogCalifornia RollFries
- Diane’s Salmon Burger
- Kraken IPA-Battered Fish Tacos
- Fletcher’s All Beef Dog
- California Roll
- Fries
With the new season comes a renewed dedication to offering quality, eco-conscious, and palatable options for fans attending events at Climate Pledge Arena. Whether fans are there for the Kraken game or another event, The Climate Collective promises to provide a gastronomic experience that is as memorable as the action on the ice.
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.