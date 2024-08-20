Climber dies after falling 40-50 feet on Del Campo Peak in WA

Search and rescue teams recovered the body of a man who died climbing Del Campo Peak on Monday.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, around 9 a.m. on Monday, a 36-year-old man fell 40 to 50 feet onto rocky terrain while climbing with a friend.

His climbing partner attempted lifesaving measures, but the man could not be revived.

Search and rescue crews with the Sheriff’s Office airlifted his body to Taylor’s Landing, where the Snohomish County Medical Examiner took custody.

The medical examiner will release the man’s identity at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.