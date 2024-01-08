Expand / Collapse search
Cloquet, Minn. shooting: 2 killed, gunman dead after hotel shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:33PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

Cloquet, Minn. shooting: 3 dead Monday

A shooting incident in Cloquet, Minnesota, has left three people dead, including the person authorities believe was the shooter. Randy Meier has updates from the FOX 9 Live Center.

CLOQUET, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after shots were fired at a hotel in Cloquet, Minnesota on Monday.

A shelter-in-place order issued Monday evening by Cloquet police has also been lifted after the active shooter situation at a Super 8 hotel. The order covered the area of Big Lake Road and Highway 33 and was issued around 7 p.m.

Police say they were called out around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a hotel employee who "looked like she'd been attacked."

At the scene, officers found two victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, who had both been shot. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. The man was pronounced dead in the hotel parking lot.

super-8-shooting.jpg

Police block off the Super 8 Motel in Cloquet, Minn. after a reported shooting.

Later, officers found the body of a 32-year-old man outside the hotel property, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say, using surveillance video, they confirmed the 32 year old was the suspect.

The victims have not yet been identified by police, as family members are being notified. The motive for the shooting and any possible connection between the shooter and the victims is not known.

Authorities plan to hold a news conference on Tuesday.