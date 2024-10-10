Xfinity reaches deal to end blackout of Big Ten Network on West Coast

Midway through the college football season, Comcast/Xfinity and the Big Ten Network reached an agreement to bring the channel to a lower tier cable package.

In the Washington Huskies inaugural season with the Big Ten, a dispute between the network and Comcast/Xfinity blacked out the Big Ten Network in some markets on the West Coast.

Back in August, the parties said negotiations were ongoing and the blackout of games would last until rights to the four new Big Ten schools are granted to Comcast by FOX/BTN.

On Oct. 9, sports journalist Jon Wilner reported that BTN would be available on the Popular TV package:

"We’re pleased the Big Ten Network will be available to Xfinity TV customers who subscribe to the Popular TV package in Oregon, Washington, and California in time for the action this weekend."

Fans of the Huskies, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins, which all joined the Big Ten this year, located in the blacked out areas should have access to the channel by this weekend.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Is Hurricane Milton worse than Katrina in New Orleans? Here's what we know

Bellevue burglary spree sparks fear after chilling bedroom footage

Boeing withdraws contract offer after talks with striking workers break down

Hurricane Milton: Flooded apartments in Clearwater, FL

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

Historic Pier 70 on Seattle's waterfront for sale: What’s the price?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Editor's note: This station is owned by FOX Television Stations, part of FOX Corporation.