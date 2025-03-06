The Brief Renton Police have arrested a couple possibly linked to a $1 million ATM theft ring in Washington. They were taken into custody by Renton PD's Violent Crime Unit, which targets the worst offenders wanted for homicide, robbery and gun crimes.



After months on the run, 39-year-old Sean Jacob Coleman, also known as "Flaco," surrendered peacefully to officers from the Renton Police Department's Violent Crime Unit and Valley SWAT team. The arrest took place at an apartment complex in Kent on February 28, where Coleman was ordered outside by law enforcement.

However, the situation unfolded differently for his girlfriend, Diana Hayward. The 39-year-old has 23 felony convictions. Hayward was wanted for burglary and identity theft.

"Hayward decided perhaps it was a good idea to hide in the refrigerator," said Renton PD Public Information Officer Meeghan Black. "After some further prompting, she ran out and hid behind a bush and was finally taken into custody."

Inside the apartment, officers executed a search warrant and discovered two firearms that Coleman, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing: a Glock handgun modified to be fully automatic and a rifle.

"They recovered six different cell phones which they believe may have been used in another crime, and that is that series of ATM robberies that we've been seeing in King and Pierce Counties," said Black. "So these two are now under investigation in connection with those crimes, so there could be even more charges pending against them."

The Violent Crime Unit, formed in 2023, consists of officers who are all SWAT team members supervised by Sgt. Eric Gordon.

"It's important to us that our community feels safe in their homes, safe going to work, going to the grocery store," Gordon stated.

The unit targets the worst offenders wanted for homicide, robbery and gun crimes, including juveniles involved in car thefts or known to be armed.

The department says auto thefts in Renton have plummeted since the unit's formation. To date, the Violent Crime Unit has taken 37 firearms off the streets.

"The crime, if it is committed in Renton, if it has a tie to Renton, this unit will go no matter where they live and pick them up," said Black. "If these suspects think they can run away because they don't live in the city of Renton, they're wrong," she added.

Coleman was booked into the SCORE jail where he is being held in custody pending a Department of Corrections hearing. Hayward was taken to the hospital. After refusing commands, police say she was injured while tangling with a K9.

The couple may also be linked to a $1 million ATM theft ring, led by 30-year-old Scott Rhodes. He was arrested on Feb. 19 by the King County Sheriff’s TAC 30 SWAT team.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Renton Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

