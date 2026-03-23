Multi-car crash blocks all lanes of northbound I-5 near SeaTac, WA

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning near SeaTac shut down the northbound lanes of I-5, causing two-mile backups and diverting traffic for several hours. Although the scene was cleared by 6 a.m., officials continue to advise commuters to expect significant delays and seek alternate routes.



Backups stretched to about two miles in the northbound lanes of I-5 near SeaTac after a crash on Monday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened north of South 188th Street before 1 a.m.

According to officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation, multiple vehicles were involved.

The crash fully blocked the northbound lanes and traffic was being diverted to South 188th Street and Orillia Road.

Transportation officials are advising commuters to leave early, expect delays and to take alternate routes if possible.

Before 6 a.m., crews had the scene cleared but there were still backups.

It's not known what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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