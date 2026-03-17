WSP seeks tips after deadly hit-and-run crash on I-5 near SeaTac, WA

The Brief Washington State Patrol is seeking the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash on southbound I-5 in SeaTac. A 72-year-old woman was killed, and another driver was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles and two collisions. Detectives believe the suspect briefly stopped before leaving and may have been driving a damaged Mercedes coupe.



The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses to a deadly hit-and-run crash on southbound I-5 in SeaTac on Sunday.

(Not the actual vehicle) (WSP)

According to the WSP, troopers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a multi-car crash on southbound I-5, south of the South 200th Street ramp at around 3:22 a.m.

When troopers arrived, a 72-year-old woman driving a Prius was found dead at the scene. Another driver, a 26-year-old man in a Subaru, was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators determined three cars were involved and there were two separate collisions. The first crash left the victim's car disabled in the roadway, which led to a second crash with a Subaru.

Detectives believe the driver who caused the first crash stopped at the scene and remained briefly before leaving.

Debris at the scene with Mercedes markings have led detectives to believe the suspect's vehicle may be a 2009-2017 two-door E-class coupe or a similar style Mercedes. It will have damage to the front passenger side corner and bumper.

What you can do:

WSP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Detective Aidan Lawlor at aidan.lawlor@wsp.wa.gov or call 360-890-1558.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

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