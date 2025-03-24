Crystal Mountain extends ski season through Memorial Day in WA

After several rounds of late La Niña snowfall, Crystal Mountain has decided to extend its ski season through Memorial Day.

The resort said the recent series of storms over the Cascades has dropped enough snow to maintain a mid-mountain base of about 10 feet.

Crystal Mountain announced it will continue building on its legacy as one of the longest ski seasons in the Pacific Northwest by remaining open for skiers and riders through Monday, May 26, 2025.

"Late spring is an incredible time to be on the mountain, with generally clearer skies and warmer weather — but not without those occasional sneaker powder days," Crystal Mountain announced. "T-shirts, sunglasses, long days, and good vibes are the name of the game up here."

Spring events at Crystal Mountain

April 12: Snow beach DJ parties and The Return of the Bikini Downhill

April 19: Pond Skim

April 26-27: Verde Valley Banked Slalom

Dates of Operation:

Friday-Sunday, April 25-27 and May 2-4

Saturday and Sunday, May 10-11 and May 17-18

Friday through Monday, Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26

April 20 will be the last day for 7-day-a-week operation

Important Dates:

March 30: Last day parking reservations are required for the 24/25 season

March 30: Last day the Enumclaw Crystal Express Shuttle will run for the 24/25 season

April 20: Last day for 7-day-a-week operation

Additional Information:

Kids under 12 ski free in April (extended for an additional weekend)

3-Day Spring Passes and all 24/25 season pass products remain valid for access

25/26 Ikon Pass is also valid

