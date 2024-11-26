Kids Ski Free Week, Black Friday deals at Crystal Mountain in WA

Crystal Mountain just kicked off its 2024-25 ski season, and with opening day comes the announcement of some sweet deals on lift tickets.

The resort recently announced two Kids Ski Free Week time periods, and some deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

PHOTO: Mount Rainier taken from Crystal Mountain on Oct. 29, 2024, by @matt.smolinski.

Keep reading to learn more ways to save big at Crystal.

When is Kids Ski Free Week at Crystal Mountain?

Kids Ski Free Week kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 7 and runs through Friday, Dec. 13 at Crystal Mountain. Crystal will also offer another Kids Ski Free promotion during the month of April.

The resort made the announcement on Nov. 18, saying that kids 12 and under will get up to seven lift tickets at one of 15 Alterra Mountain Company's North American mountain destinations during Kids Ski Free Week.

Kids can receive a free lift ticket for each day they visit Crystal Mountain during the specified periods:

Dec. 7-13

April 1-30

Tickets can be purchased on the resort's online ticket calendar. Be sure to plan ahead, and lock in your ideal date to ski before lift tickets sell out.

Kids Ski Free Week at Crystal Mountain does not cover the cost of lessons and gear rentals.

What ski resorts are Alterra Mountain Company destinations?

Arapahoe Basin (Colorado), Blue Mountain (Ontario), Crystal Mountain (Washington), June Mountain (California), Schweitzer (Idaho), Snow Valley (Southern California), Steamboat (Colorado), Sugarbush (Vermont), Winter Park Resort (Colorado), Big Bear Mountain Resort (Southern California), Deer Valley Resort (Utah), Mammoth Mountain (Southern California), Palisades Tahoe (California), Snowshoe (West Virginia), Solitude Mountain (Utah), Stratton Mountain (Vermont), Tremblant (Quebec).

Also included is Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing (British Columbia) and CMH Heli-Skiing and Summer Adventures (British Columbia).

Are there any Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals at Crystal Mountain?

Yes there are! Crystal Mountain is offering $99 daily lift tickets for adults and $47 tickets for seniors and kids for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The offer expires on Dec. 2.

