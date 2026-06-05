WA firefighters use 2,000 gallons of water to extinguish Cybertruck fire on SR-167

The Brief A Cybertruck crashed into a barrier and caught fire on State Route 167 last night, shutting down all northbound lanes. Emergency crews needed thousands of gallons of water to extinguish the electric vehicle fire before the highway could be reopened. State troopers reported that no one was injured in the collision.



A Cybertruck caught fire after crashing into a highway barrier Thursday night, forcing state troopers to temporarily close all northbound lanes of State Route 167.

(Washington State Patrol)

SR-167 closes after Cybertruck fire

What we know:

A driver in a Cybertruck struck a barrier on State Route 167 and the vehicle burst into flames. Washington State Patrol troopers closed all northbound lanes of the highway just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday to handle the emergency.

While the road was blocked, authorities diverted all northbound traffic off the highway and onto Jovita Boulevard.

Extinguishing the vehicle required an extensive response from local emergency crews. Firefighters had to use more than 2,000 gallons of water to completely put out the fire. Once the flames were extinguished, the damaged Cybertruck was removed from the scene and the highway lanes were cleared.

No injuries were reported in connection with the crash or the subsequent fire, according to state troopers.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the driver of the Cybertruck to lose control and strike the barrier.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by the Washington State Patrol.

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