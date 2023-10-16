Deadly crash shuts down SR 169 southbound in Renton

Authorities said to expect an extended closure of southbound State Route 169 in Renton after a person was found dead along the side of the road Monday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, someone called 911 to report they thought they hit a deer on the road. Investigators are now working to determine if that person actually hit the person who was found dead.

Troopers have not released any information about the victim yet.

They said to expect a lengthy closure of all southbound lanes of SR 169. Check our live traffic map here.