Deputy shoots at man while responding to domestic violence call

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Thurston County
FOX 13 Seattle
LACEY, Wash. - A deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office fired multiple shots at a man who allegedly pointed a weapon at deputies.

On July 4, deputies were called to a domestic violence incident at a home in Lacey. A man called 911 and said he needed police to respond "before he kills someone." The caller hung up after that. 

When deputies arrived, they say a man opened the front door and pointed a weapon at them. One deputy shot several times, causing "minor injuries." 

It's unclear what charges the man could face. 

The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigative Team (CIIT) is handling the investigation since a law enforcement officer fired his weapon. Gray's Harbor County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

The deputy will be placed on leave, per agency policy. 

This is a developing story.

