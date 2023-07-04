Deputy shoots at man while responding to domestic violence call

article

A deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office fired multiple shots at a man who allegedly pointed a weapon at deputies.

On July 4, deputies were called to a domestic violence incident at a home in Lacey. A man called 911 and said he needed police to respond "before he kills someone." The caller hung up after that.

When deputies arrived, they say a man opened the front door and pointed a weapon at them. One deputy shot several times, causing "minor injuries."

It's unclear what charges the man could face.

The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigative Team (CIIT) is handling the investigation since a law enforcement officer fired his weapon. Gray's Harbor County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

The deputy will be placed on leave, per agency policy.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 Seattle will have updates as they become available.