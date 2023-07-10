Docs: 17-year-old charged for attempted rape, kidnapping of Uber delivery driver

article

A 17-year-old has been arrested after investigators say he tried to rape and kidnap a woman who was delivering groceries to his South Hill home.

According to court documents, the driver was leaving the grocery order on the front porch of the home on 107th Ave. Ct. E. when she head a voice behind her say "don't forget your tip."

The woman saw a $20 bill on the porch and bent over to pick it up when the man allegedly grabbed her by the back of the shirt and started to pull her into the house, according to court documents.

The victim began screaming and flailing her arms and was able to escape and get back to her car, court documents said.

The person who grabbed her, later identified as 17-year-old Elijah Eubanks, was "standing on the porch, masturbating and grinning as she drove away," court documents said. When he came out the front door, the victim told deputies that he only had on a t-shirt-- no pants or underwear.

The woman called police from a nearby Post Office, and Pierce County deputies responded to the South Hill home.

The victim was driven back to the home so detectives could talk to her, and when Eubanks came into view, she "became extremely hysterical and was crying and pleading to get her out of there," according to court documents. She told detectives, "that's him."

Detectives were granted a warrant to obtain any footage that may have been captured on the home's Nest doorbell camera.

Eubanks was arrested and was charged with attempted first-degree rape and attempted first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation.

Those two charges allow Eubanks to be charged as an adult.