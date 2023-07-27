Docs: Homemade explosives at Seattle homeless camp may have caused massive blaze along I-5

Last Friday, massive flames were seen along Interstate-5. Now, police are saying that the fire was not accidental and it may have been caused by homemade explosives.

At least two people were injured in the fire.

According to a police report, it's believed the fire was started by a former "leader" of the camp, who set off homemade bombs around the tents as an act of revenge.

A victim of the fire told investigators that the man, known by the street name of "Coconut," was angry because he had been kicked out of the camp. The police report said he showed up to the encampment with a gun, and shot at both the "old smoking tent" and the "new smoking tent," and held people at gunpoint.

Coconut allegedly placed the bombs-- which were buckets filled with flammable material-- around tents where people were smoking drugs.

The victim said he was able to warn those inside the tents to run just as the bombs went off.

The police report says Coconut's real name is Michael Poasa, who has a prior arson conviction.

Police are still looking for him.