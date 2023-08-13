Expand / Collapse search
Dog abandoned at Pittsburgh airport after owner learns it needs crate to fly

By Adam Sabes
Published 
Pets and Animals
Police in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rescued a dog left behind at an airport after its owner learned they couldn't board the flight without a crate.

The Allegheny County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the dog was discovered by officers at Pittsburgh International Airport on August 4 at around 5:30 a.m., stating that the dog was found unattended in a stroller.

After locating a microchip on the dog, multiple attempts to reach the owner by phone were unsuccessful, police said.

An investigation revealed that the dog's owner was told by the airline that the dog needed to be in a crate to fly.

The Allegheny County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that the dog was discovered by officers at Pittsburgh International Airport on August 4 at around 5:30 a.m., stating that the dog was found unattended in a stroller. (Allegheny County Po

At that point, officials say that the woman ditched the dog near the airport's short-term parking and proceeded to board a flight.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, officials said the dog is a licensed French bulldog.

Police are expecting an animal abandonment charge to be filed.

