Number of Downtown Seattle daily workers approaching pre-pandemic levels

The Brief Downtown Seattle averaged nearly 94,000 daily workers in February 2025, reaching 63% of pre-pandemic levels. South Lake Union and Denny Regrade neighborhoods saw worker foot traffic at 79% of February 2020 levels; visitor numbers exceeded 1.9 million. Emerald City Comic Con drew 90,000 people on March 8, boosting daily foot traffic to 299,407.



Downtown Seattle is experiencing an increase in worker and visitor foot traffic, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA).

By the numbers:

In February 2025, with nearly 94,000 daily workers on average, it was the second-highest daily average since March 2020. This figure represents 63% of the average daily worker foot traffic from February 2020, showing a 7% increase from February 2024.

The South Lake Union and Denny Regrade neighborhoods also reported a rise in worker foot traffic, reaching 79% of the levels seen in February 2020. This marks the highest daily average for these neighborhoods since the onset of the pandemic.

Visitor numbers have similarly climbed, with more than 1.9 million unique visitors coming downtown in February 2025, which is 86% of the February 2020 figure.

Local perspective:

Local visitors, those living within 10 miles of downtown, have returned to pre-pandemic levels, reaching 100% of the February 2020 numbers.

The Emerald City Comic Con contributed to a high-traffic weekend, drawing an estimated 90,000 people downtown on Saturday, March 8. Convention attendees helped boost the total daily visitor foot traffic to 299,407, marking the highest day of foot traffic so far this year.

February 2025's data highlights the impact of Amazon's return to a five-day workweek in the office, contributing to the increased worker presence in some neighborhoods.

For more detailed data and interactive charts, the DSA's website offers monthly and weekly snapshots.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Downtown Seattle Association.

