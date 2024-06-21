Police investigate drive-by shooting in Seattle's Central District

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in Seattle’s Central District early Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded around 3 a.m. to reports of shots fired near the corner of S Jackson St. and 20th Ave. S., just south of Pratt Park.

Authorities discovered multiple rifle shell casings in the vicinity of 20th Ave. S and S Main St., as well as near the intersection of 18th Ave. S and S Jackson St.

At the scene, investigators found that a nearby building and two vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

While police were examining the scene, they were notified that a man with a gunshot wound had checked himself into Harborview Medical Center. It has not yet been determined whether he was involved in the drive-by shooting.

As of now, no suspects have been arrested in connection with this incident.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

What to know about Washington's new laws that go into effect July 1

Deputies: Father shoots rideshare driver caught raping his daughter in WA

Forklift stolen from Auburn construction site used in failed ATM heist

Free meals for kids: Restaurant list for summer 2024

Registered WA sex offender accused of using Snapchat to assault 3 more teen girls

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.