Troopers seek driver in deadly Olympia, WA, hit-and-run on I-5

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on I-5 in Olympia. Troopers say the crash happened just north of Sleater Kinney Road at around 9 p.m. on July 30.



Troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on I-5 in Olympia last month.

Troopers believe the suspect may have been driving a white GMC pickup truck. (Washington State Patrol)

What they're saying:

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the incident happened just north of Sleater Kinney Road at around 9 p.m. on July 30.

Authorities say a pedestrian was lying in one of the two center lanes when they were struck by a white pickup truck. The driver did not stop, and continued southbound.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a white GMC pickup truck may have been involved in the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help identify the vehicle or its driver is urged to contact Detective Adam Gruener at adam.gruener@wsp.wa.gov or by phone at 253-538-3176.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Washington State Patrol.

