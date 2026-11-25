Debuting as a vocalist in K-pop group HISTORY in 2013, artist EL CAPITXN had his dreams set on singing for his lifelong career.

"Back then, I was just a young kid who really loved singing. I never imagined I'd end up making music the way I do now, or running my own company. My life today is pretty different from what I had planned. Looking back, though, maybe the fact that nothing went according to plan is exactly what brought me here," EL tells FOX 13 Seattle.

Due to a medical condition early into his career, EL CAPITXN lost his voice, diverting his dreams of being a singer.

"Losing my ability to sing wasn't simply about losing a career. It meant losing something I loved more than anything, something I considered my entire life. So it was incredibly difficult […] and there was even a period when I didn't want to listen to music at all," he says.

Following that difficult life change, EL took to writing and producing for some of the industry’s top artists such as BTS, IU, and PSY.

While he was able to make a name for himself working with these artists, telling his own story through music was still something he hoped to return to.

"Of course, I'm incredibly grateful that I got to work with such amazing artists. I consider myself really lucky, but whatever success I achieved as a producer didn't make everything better. I kept trying to forget about it, but eventually I started accepting that it was something that would always remain a part of me, and now, I think I'm at a point where I can acknowledge that and talk about it, he adds.

Now, 13 years after his music career began, he released his very first full-length album titled, "Who Killed El?" on November 6.

With the help of other artists through collaboration, EL was able to bring his music to life on the 12 song album.

"Literally, it asks who killed EL, but it's not simply a question about finding the person responsible. I believe that, throughout our lives, we die many times in different ways. When someone loses a dream they once had, I think a part of them dies. We lose people we love, and sometimes we reach a point where we no longer recognize who we used to be […]and after going through those experiences and having those thoughts, I used to believe that I had to overcome every wound. But that's not always something you can do just because you want to, so I started wondering, why can't I just show my scars as they are," he explains.

After years of working on music for other artists, he says producing music that shared his own story was difficult.

"When I started working on this album, I was originally planning to make a pop album. I was working on something a little more beautiful, a little more mainstream, something people could easily enjoy. But once I decided to be honest about my own story, I realized I couldn't make it sound beautiful," EL says.

Working with artists in genres of rock, orchestral music and even gospel, EL CAPITXN brought his own story to life, even if those stories were difficult to talk about.

"When I'm producing K-pop, the first thing I think about is who the artist is, and how I can bring out their unique appeal while telling their story through music. But when I'm making my own music, it's a lot harder. With other people, if I analyze them enough, I can usually get at least a general sense of who they are. But analyzing myself turned out to be incredibly difficult," he adds.

He says that expressing his story in depth meant bringing in more genres, and that multiple genres exist because there are different ways of expressing what an artist wants to say.

One track on the album stands out the most for him in both a good and bad way.

"There's one track that I love the most, but also hate the most. It's the final track, 'I'm Crying.' For this song, I used AI to recreate my singing voice from ten years ago, a voice I no longer have. So it's my voice, but it's not the voice I have today. It's a very strange situation where my past self is singing over music created by who I am today," he explains.

He says even listening to the track brings up emotions and different thoughts, but that he hopes one day he will be able to listen to it freely.

With all eyes on him now, and not just behind producing credits for other artists, he says he is ready to continue telling his own story in his words, and that he has even more stories to tell.

"I'm someone who wants to live life in my own way, and I want to express that through my music, but at the same time, I hope my story can also give some motivation to people who are going through real struggles in their lives […] I want to express myself not just through music, but also through live performances, videos, fashion, and so many other things..I have so many exciting ideas," he explains.

What began as a dream of becoming a singer took EL CAPITXN down a path he never expected, from performing onstage to creating music behind the scenes.

More than a decade later, "Who Killed El?" brings those experiences together, offering a look at the person behind the credits.

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