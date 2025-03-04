Emergency hearing scheduled in Seattle lawsuit against Trump's refugee ban

The Brief An emergency hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Seattle’s federal court in the lawsuit against President Trump’s refugee ban. The lawsuit challenges the suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and the withholding of funding for refugee agencies. Last week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction, and IRAP filed a motion to address actions to bypass the court’s ruling.



An emergency hearing is scheduled in Seattle’s federal court on Tuesday in the lawsuit against President Trump’s refugee ban.

The hearing in Pacito v. Trump will take place at 1 p.m. PT in the federal courthouse of the Western District of Washington.

The lawsuit challenges the suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) and the abrupt withholding of millions of dollars in funding for refugee-serving agencies.

Filed by the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), the case represents Church World Service (CWS), HIAS, Lutheran Community Services Northwest and nine individuals impacted by the changes.

The order came as more than 600,000 people were in the process of resettling in the United States.

The court will offer remote audio access to the public for this hearing on YouTube.

BACKGROUND

The backstory:

Last Tuesday, a federal judge in Seattle issued a preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending refugee admissions and halting federal funding for resettlement agencies.

The next day, organizations CWS, HIAS, and other agencies received termination notices from the State Department in an attempt to circumvent the court’s order to restore funding to refugee-serving agencies and restart refugee processing.

On Thursday, IRAP filed a motion for an emergency conference arguing that the Trump administration sought to immediately and permanently shut down the USRAP, stating that it violated the Refugee Act, the Administrative Procedure Act and the court’s ruling.

The Refugee Act was first passed in 1980. Since then, more than 3 million people have resettled in the U.S. through the Refugee Admissions Program.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release by the International Refugee Assistance Project in New York and original reporting from FOX 13's Alejandra Guzman.

