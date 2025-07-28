Missing 18-year-old found, Endangered Missing Person Alert canceled

The Brief An Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued for an 18-year-old last seen in Tukwila. The teen was located around 6:40 p.m. on Monday.



Washington State Patrol has canceled an Endangered Missing Person Alert for an 18-year-old last seen in Tukwila on Monday.

Authorities said the teen was located around 6:40 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Suspect arrested after Lummi Nation officer shot multiple times in Whatcom County

Bryan Kohberger trial: Attorney assesses scathing statement by victim's sister

Driver kills 2 in Puyallup, WA, arrested for DUI vehicular homicide

Bryan Kohberger in court: Expert talks body language during family statements

Filipino immigration advocates in WA launch national alliance

Police make 2 arrests for March stabbing in Marysville

Here's when, where to see the Blue Angels in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.