EPEX’s “Youth Chapter 2" explores more mature perspective on growing up

Returning with the second part of their Youth trilogy and second full-length album, "Youth Chapter 2: Youth Deficiency," K-pop group EPEX is continuing to tell their story to fans.

The group released the album on November 5 and hoped to show a new side of themselves.

Prior to the full album drop, EPEX released "My Girl," a fun track about young love that is also on the album.

EPEX(이펙스) - My Girl M/V

Speaking on the differences between their latest album and previous ones, BAEKSEUNG says, "In this second full-length album, we tried to show a more mature and a solid image of EPEX. We really wanted to emphasize that. I think from this album, you will feel that we have grown up and become stronger than before."

"Another difference would be that our songs have been narrated from the point of view of young people in their teens so far, but in this second full-length album, our songs are narrated from a perspective at a more mature and grown point in life," explains WISH.

The eight-track album is led by the title track "UNIVERSE," which has gained over 18 million views so far, showing the group’s continued growth and rising power in the industry.

EPEX(이펙스) - UNIVERSE M/V

The song was a new challenge to some of the members, but a challenge they were up to to show their growth.

"We have four rappers in the team, but we all pulled off being vocalists for ‘UNIVERSE.’ We prepared a very powerful performance that is quite contrary to the song's overall mood," says BAEKSEUNG.

Growth, both mentally and emotionally, is something the members have talked about since their debut, with previous trilogies titled "Prelude of Love" and "Prelude of Anxiety."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ EPEX 2nd full album group clean

Some of that growth has made the members wish they could could previous tracks again.

"I want to try re-recording our debut album with ‘Lock Down.’ We recorded that album when we were very young and had different voices from now. I believe if we re-record that song, we can produce a more mature version of ‘Lock Down,’ says YEWANG.

AYDEN adds, "It is evidence that we have grown that much. I think we will be able to bring out the intended mood of the song better now."

But with "Youth Chapter 2: Youth Deficiency," the members have a clear message they want to get across.

"Just like us, our fans might have already gone through youth or going through youth at the moment, and we want to send across the message of comfort and encouragement from the perspective of youth," says WISH.

As the members grow and mature in their personal and professional lives, they hope to continue to show fans that they are working hard to keep them excited for the future.

"As much as you love and support us, we will keep trying harder to become better artists and meet your expectations," concludes AYDEN.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pacific Northwest wedding vendors helping LGBTQ couples rushing to tie the knot

WA Governor-elect, AG-elect prepared for litigation in 2nd Trump term

Seattle police investigate separate, multiple stabbings in less than 24 hours

Here's how every WA county voted for president in the 2024 general election

Central WA student targeted in racist chain text: ‘Utterly in shock’

Child in car seat nearly hit by gunfire in Seattle

Investigators say suspects shot at Pierce Co. deputies during car chase

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.