Everett house fire under investigation

An investigation is underway after a house in Everett caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Everett Fire Department (EFD), at around 3 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire near the corner of Lombard Ave. and 23rd. St.

Firefighters respond to a house fire in Everett. EFD crews say the fire was extinguished at around 3:30 a.m. (PHOTO: FOX 13's Jade Elliott)

By 3:30 a.m., the EFD announced that the fire was extinguished and everyone inside the home made it out safely without any injuries.

FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene and learned from firefighters that the fire was isolated to one of the front rooms of the home.

Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire. (PHOTO: FOX 13's Jade Elliott)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.