Everett photo-enforced traffic ticketing starts Monday

Citations will be issued to drivers caught speeding in the Horizon Elementary school zone starting Monday, May 6.

"The goal of Everett’s automated traffic safety camera program is to improve safety through a reduction in traffic violations at a specific school zone and intersections where data has shown a high level of crashes and/or speed violations," the city wrote.

The Horizon Elementary School speed zone along West Casino Road will be the first active photo enforcement location.

In addition, six of Everett’s intersections were identified as locations for red-light cameras based on their high crash history:

Broadway and 16th Street

Rucker Avenue and 41st Street

Evergreen Way and Casino Road

Evergreen Way and 4th Avenue W

Everett Mall Way and 7th Ave SE

Evergreen Way and 112th Street SW

When the lights are flashing on a school zone sign, the speed limit is 20 mph.

If you're speeding, the camera will snap a picture of your vehicle and its plate and clocks your speed. A police officer reviews the footage before a notice of infraction is mailed to the vehicle's owner.

The penalty is $124, which will be the same for school speed zone and red-light violations.

According to city ordinance, revenue generated by the program must be used to improve traffic safety in Everett.

