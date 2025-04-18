Everett, WA police respond to shooting, 2 barricaded in building
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police and SWAT are on the scene of a shooting involving two people barricaded in a building.
Details are scarce right now, and FOX 13 Seattle has a crew en route to the location.
According to the police department, two people are barricaded in a building in the 6000 block of Evergreen Way, near Farwest Motel. A shooting has been reported, but it is unknown if there are any injuries or what led up to the shooting.
Officers and SWAT have begun forming a perimeter around the building.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Everett Police Department.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle driver plummets off multi-story parking garage, 77-year-old rescued
Thousands attend Seattle ‘Hands Off!’ rally against Trump, Elon Musk
Tacoma police shoot, kill carjacking suspect Saturday afternoon
Sue Bird named to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Trump tariffs live updates: Global markets plunge as countries scramble to respond
USPS mail delivery changes begin: Here's what to know
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.