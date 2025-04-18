Everett, WA police respond to shooting, 2 barricaded in building

The Brief Everett police have been called to a shooting involving "two barricaded subjects." The incident is unfolding on the 6000 block of Evergreen Way.



Everett police and SWAT are on the scene of a shooting involving two people barricaded in a building.

Details are scarce right now, and FOX 13 Seattle has a crew en route to the location.

According to the police department, two people are barricaded in a building in the 6000 block of Evergreen Way, near Farwest Motel. A shooting has been reported, but it is unknown if there are any injuries or what led up to the shooting.

Officers and SWAT have begun forming a perimeter around the building.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Everett Police Department.

