Massive explosion reported at Arlington home after suspect fires flare gun during police search

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:54 AM PST until TUE 10:59 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
15
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:22 AM PST until WED 10:49 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:51 AM PST until THU 12:51 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until FRI 8:23 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:06 AM PST until WED 11:35 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:50 PM PST until WED 7:45 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:39 AM PST until THU 7:45 AM PST, King County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 12:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:58 PM PST until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Massive explosion reported at Arlington home after suspect fires flare gun during police search

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:18PM
FOX 5 DC

ARLINGTON, Va. - Community members in an Arlington neighborhood were told to shelter in place Monday night after police say a flare gun was fired inside a home, causing a massive explosion. 

Arlington County police put out the alert just after 8:15 p.m., saying the incident occurred in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street in the Bluemont neighborhood. 

Police say as officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, a suspect fired several rounds inside the home, which led to the explosion. 

Massive house explosion in Arlington after suspect fires flare gun

Police say a flare gun was fired inside a home in Bluemont as police officers attempted to serve a search warrant, causing a massive explosion.

Neighbors were immediately told to avoid the area as a massive response came from Arlington Fire and police. 

The flames took hours to put out. Arlington Fire and EMS said the fire was controlled around 10:30 p.m. and crews were only battling small spot fires by that time.

Officials say only minor injuries were reported but it's not yet clear how many people may have been involved.