Father of Michigan nursing assistant shot in Everett says missing suspect was his son's girlfriend of 2 years

Police want your help in finding a woman who may have been responsible for shooting and killing a traveling nursing assistant in his Everett apartment.

Investigators say Shawntea Grimes Hamilton, 29, is a suspect in the shooting death of Christopher Wilson, 31. She’s been missing since around June 10th. Wilson, who was found deceased, is pictured below.

Family members tell FOX 13 that Hamilton was his girlfriend of more than 2 years. They want the public to help find her, and bring her to justice if she’s responsible. She is pictured below in an image shared by law enforcement.

"Christopher was a joyous young man," said his father, Cornelius Wilson. "She needs to be brought to justice, and answering for his untimely death."

Wilson says his son Christopher’s hometown was Detroit, but he was typically traveling the country as a nursing assistant, most recently living and working in Everett. He says the job gave Christopher the chance to travel and see the country.

"For one, he said, ‘It gives me the opportunity to go to places I probably would never go’," said Cornelius.

Family members say Chris was known for his love of food, sharp sense of humor, and joyous outlook on life. Heis father says he's pictured here, at left, with two of his three brothers.

"He liked fishing, video games telling jokes and had fun with his brothers, always had a smile on his face, big smile," said Cornelius.

Though he wasn’t a big "sports guy" Cornelius said he always had time to help his mom cheer on her teams."

"Lions, Tigers or Pistons, she was into all that, and he would sit there right along with her," he said.

Cornelius talked to Chris June 9th, the day before he was found shot to death. He said at that time, his son was in a good mood and told him he’d found a casino that he liked to go to, and had won some money around the time of his birthday on June 4.

On June 10, he was found shot to death. Cornelius says Chris’ girlfriend, Shawntea Hamilton, also worked as a traveling medical professional. Police say she’s missing along with her blue Chevy Cobalt, with Michigan plates, DDX0262.

"A heinous act was committed against my son if she isn’t responsible for it, then she had an idea who may be responsible for it," said Cornelius. One of the most recent pictures of Hamilton includes the image below.

FOX 13 talked to Chris' neighbors who said the complex often housed traveling medical professionals like Chris. The morning he was killed, police say another neighbor called to report shuffling and three pops. Responding officers said they didn’t see anything suspicious and nobody answered at his apartment, pictured below.

Hours later, another neighbor found a bullet hole in her car. When she called police, she said they put things together and found him deceased inside his apartment.

"If this individual had nothing to do with it, why is she not being able to be located? Why is she silent?" Cornelius said.

He went on to say that Chris went to the casino the night before he was shot, and Hamilton may have been with him.

"This was supposed to be your boyfriend, former boyfriend, whatever may have been, according to the police she was seen at the location, now she can’t be found," said Cornelius.

Police say Hamilton was seen fleeing the scene in a blue-gray Chevrolet Cobalt with Michigan plate DDX0262. The vehicle had no front plate and the driver’s side headlight appeared to be out. Hamilton is described by police as a Black female, 5’4", 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.