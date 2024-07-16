A Seattle woman is desperately searching for a stolen U-Haul that contained everything she owned, including some priceless family heirlooms.

She says the moving truck was stolen early Tuesday morning in Seattle while parked in front of her mom's apartment building near Bell Street and Elliott Way.

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of items are now gone, but what's most heart-breaking, the thieves also got away with her father's ashes.

"It just became like a nightmare scenario," said Megan Plunkett.

This week Megan had stuffed her entire life into a U-Haul truck for a move to California.

"I’d say the U-Haul was literally right here," she said, pointing to the side of the street where it had been parked next to the apartment building.

She was supposed to take off early Tuesday, until thieves drastically altered her plans.

"I saw that not only was my car broken into but the entire U-Haul was gone," she said.

Megan parked the truck outside her mom's apartment building off Bell Street to get some sleep before hitting the road. When she awoke at around 4 a.m., she got a disturbing notification saying someone had broken into her car, opening the door to the vehicle at around 2:30 am.

"My passenger side door here was completely smashed in," she said. The damage to her car is pictured below.

Meanwhile, the truck had completely vanished.

"In that moment I realized, I just didn’t lose everything. My dad’s ashes were in there," said Megan. "I literally just sat down on the curb and bawled my eyes out."

She says her dad, Jerry Plunkett, recently lost his battle with ALS. He is pictured with his family below:

"He was like the glue, the pillar, that held our family together," said Megan.

Jerry shared his love of music with Megan. The two once performed at a friend's wedding, with Jerry's encouragement.

"I was just nervous about performing, and he said, well I’m going to be there, and we can rely on each other, and it’s going to be great," said Megan.

The acoustic guitar that he loved the most, and another guitar that he had gifted to Megan also disappeared with the van, along with an E-bike.

However, it's his urn, in the shape of a wooden cylinder, that the family is praying to get back.

"That’s the thing I can't get out of my head. I can’t stop thinking about someone taking it out of the truck and just throwing it. It makes me want to cry," said Megan.

The truck had Arizona plates and artwork showing a bird and the state of Alaska on the side. If you see it, contact Seattle Police.

"As nice as it would be to have the other sentimental belongings returned, if I could have just one thing on the planet right now, it would be to hold my dad’s ashes," said Megan.

Megan says the family has been canvassing the neighborhood, and she's also tried to follow leads provided on social media. However, as of Tuesday night, the moving truck was still missing.

