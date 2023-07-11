Federal Way Public Schools offers summer program to keep kids fed and engaged in learning

article

Schools across the nation are facing the dual challenge of plummeting test scores and hungry kids this summer. Federal Way Public Schools found a unique way to meet both needs by offering its free FRED Bus program.

Fun, Read, Eat, Dream, or ‘FRED,’ is the big green bus fulfilling a purpose throughout Federal Way.

"It’s really like a summer camp on wheels," said Alisha Barlow, the district’s executive director of nutrition services. "It’s just really an opportunity to stay connected to children, keep them learning through those summer months."

Every summer, the district offers the program to children up until they're 18 years old. The program keeps kids busy with books, games and activities.

All four of Mecca Berkins’ grandchildren participate.

"They love it. And that’s what brings a smile to my face knowing that they’re going to get to eat, they get to play with other kids," said Berkins. "I need them busy, I need them active, I need them engaged with other kids."

They’re learning with other kids too, which is now more important than ever. The latest results from a federal test known as The Nation’s Report Card show math and reading scores among 13-year-olds in the U.S. dropped to their lowest levels in many years. The results indicate the lingering learning setback experienced during the pandemic.

FRED Bus is just one of the district’s measures to keep kids involved and reduce the risk of more learning loss, known as the summer slump.

"You see kids leave school for a couple months, and we want to keep them engaged in that school community. We want to keep them learning, keep them coming, having fun and really offer them a warm meal as well during that time," said Barlow.

The executive director of nutrition services said a meal from FRED Bus is another important need for children who rely on school lunch to eat.

"Throughout the nation, sometimes that school meal is the only meal. And all of the meals we offer during the summer are free, just like in the school year. So, we want to make sure children still have access to meals throughout the summer," said Barlow.

The district has four FRED buses. Each travels to three different neighborhoods per day, four days a week. This helps ensure all kids are fed and involved.

"It helps build relationships with the kids, they can see the teachers, they can see us," said Laura Dinius, a FRED Bus driver. "It’s nice to feed them, to make sure that they’re happy."

The FRED Bus runs Monday through Thursday until July 27. The hours of operation are as follows:

FRED BUS #1

10 A.M. to 11 A.M. – Camelot Square

11:45 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. – Crestview West Apartments

1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. – Appian Way Apartments

FRED BUS #2

10 A.M. to 11 A.M. – Valhalla Elementary School

11:45 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. – View at the Lake Apartments

1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. – Uptown Square Apartments

FRED BUS #3

10 A.M. to 11 A.M. – Park 16 Apartments

11:45 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. – Pavilion Apartments

1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. – Kitts Corner Apartments

FRED BUS #4