The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has sounded the alarm on a disturbing rise in traffic fatalities and serious injury crashes.

As of May 2024, prosecutors from the Felony Traffic Unit have reported a staggering 143% increase in felony-level traffic crime cases compared to 2019.

The statistics are even more stark. Data collected by the unit shows that in 2022, there were 151 traffic fatalities in King County, marking a 94% increase since 2013. Serious injury crashes also saw a dramatic rise, with 709 incidents in 2022 — a 561% jump from 2014.

"This is a public safety and public health crisis that we must address urgently," said the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, who established the Felony Traffic Unit in 2023 to tackle this growing problem. The unit, which includes three attorneys, victim advocates, a restitution investigator and paralegals, aims to bring offenders to justice and provide support to victims and their families.

(Washington Traffic Safety Commission)

The data reveals a significant spike in deadly crashes beginning in 2019, which has persisted through subsequent years.

The King County Prosecutor's Office says several key factors have contributed to this increase, including a rise in alcohol and drug impairment among drivers, more accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists and a troubling number of unrestrained vehicle occupants.

"It’s a dangerous time to be on the road in King County, said Douglas Wagoner, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

The impact of these tragedies is felt disproportionately across different communities, with communities of color bearing a heavier burden. Addressing this inequity is a critical part of the Felony Traffic Unit's mission.

"This is a crisis. We are in a public health and a public safety crisis in King County," Wagoner added.

Community members are encouraged to report traffic crimes to law enforcement. Additional resources are available through the WA Department of Licensing, King County Traffic Safety Coalition, and Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

