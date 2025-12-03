Driver pulled out of pickup truck after fiery crash on SR 9 in Snohomish County, WA
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - A driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized after a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Snohomish County.
What we know:
Firefighters from Snohomish County Fire District #4 responded to reports of a crash that involved a truck and tree on State Route 9, just south of Highway 2 around 5:45 a.m.
According to investigators, the truck left the roadway, hit a tree and burst into flames.
Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies used a fire extinguisher to help put out the fire before crews arrived.
Officers pulled the driver out of the truck and the driver was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers
Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA
Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel
‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open
Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week
Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.