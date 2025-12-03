Driver pulled out of pickup truck after fiery crash on SR 9 in Snohomish County, WA

The Brief A pickup truck driver was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday morning in Snohomish County after the vehicle veered off State Route 9, struck a tree and burst into flames. Sheriff's deputies pulled the driver from the burning truck before firefighters arrived, and the Washington State Patrol is now investigating the cause of the crash.



A driver of a pickup truck was hospitalized after a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Snohomish County.

What we know:

Firefighters from Snohomish County Fire District #4 responded to reports of a crash that involved a truck and tree on State Route 9, just south of Highway 2 around 5:45 a.m.

According to investigators, the truck left the roadway, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies used a fire extinguisher to help put out the fire before crews arrived.

Officers pulled the driver out of the truck and the driver was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash.

