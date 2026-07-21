Level 1 'Get Ready' fire advisory issued for Trinity, WA, area
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A level 1 ‘Get Ready’ fire advisory has been issued for the Trinity area in Chelan County, Washington.
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What we know:
The Little Giant Fire is burning near the Chiwawa River in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and has prompted evacuation advisories for people in the following areas:
- Chiwawa River Road, also known as Forest Service Road 6200
- Trinity Trail Head
- Atkinson Flat Campground
- All side roads and campgrounds of the listed areas
The wildfire started July 15 after a lightning strike, and is burning 793 acres about 30 miles northwest of Leavenworth, Washington. It is 5% contained as of Tuesday.
For more information on advisory statuses, monitor local radio stations and the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page or the Chelan County Incident Map for updates.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Chelan County Emergency Management social media accounts and the National Interagency Fire Center.
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