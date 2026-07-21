Level 1 'Get Ready' fire advisory issued for Trinity, WA, area

The Brief A level 1 ‘Get Ready’ fire advisory has been issued for the Trinity area due to the Little Giant Fire. The wildfire is burning 793 acres in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest of Chelan County. The evacuation advisory area includes Chiwawa River Road – also known as Forest Service Road 6200 – Trinity Trail Head, Atkinson Flat Campground and all side roads and campgrounds of the listed areas.



A level 1 ‘Get Ready’ fire advisory has been issued for the Trinity area in Chelan County, Washington.

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What we know:

The Little Giant Fire is burning near the Chiwawa River in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and has prompted evacuation advisories for people in the following areas:

Chiwawa River Road, also known as Forest Service Road 6200

Trinity Trail Head

Atkinson Flat Campground

All side roads and campgrounds of the listed areas

The wildfire started July 15 after a lightning strike, and is burning 793 acres about 30 miles northwest of Leavenworth, Washington. It is 5% contained as of Tuesday.

For more information on advisory statuses, monitor local radio stations and the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page or the Chelan County Incident Map for updates.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Chelan County Emergency Management social media accounts and the National Interagency Fire Center.

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