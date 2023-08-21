Firefighters in Graham get help from area agencies putting out brush fires

Pierce County has seen one of the most active brush fire seasons this year in western Washington.

Graham Fire & Rescue responded to two brush fires within three days. One of those brush fires burned three acres of land on someone’s property on Saturday along Highway 7. The flames destroyed the owner’s RV, multiple cars, and an outbuilding. Fortunately, the owner was not hurt and their home was not damaged.

Paul Hanson lives in the neighborhood and witnessed the destructive brush fire. With more and more brush fires sparking in the region, Hanson said he worries if his property could be next.

"I think about it all the time," said Hanson.

Throughout the fire season, Graham Fire & Rescue has called for backup from area agencies to help put out flames before they spread further. South Pierce Fire & Rescue provided mutual aid at Saturday’s brush fire in Graham.

Chief Todd Wernet with South Pierce Fire & Rescue said his firefighters have been busy with mutual aid, but they’re also busy putting out several brush fires in their own community.

"This overall for us has been our worst wildland season since I’ve been here three years," said Wernet. "Not only are we concerned about the fires, but we’re concerned about the health issues now too. The medical calls are going up."

On Monday, Orting Valley Fire & Rescue and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue gave mutual aid at a brush fire in Graham’s South Hill neighborhood along Meridian Avenue.

Many of the agencies in Pierce County have been helping each other during the very active fire season. Wernet said firefighters also need the public’s help by using extreme caution in the hot dry conditions.

"A small brush fire could become a large brush fire in minutes," said Wernet. "If there’s a fire in your area, be cognizant of evacuation notices. Be ready to go, have a go bag, and have plans of travel to get out of your area as necessary. That’s all very important because fires can change quickly."

Pierce County Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of both brush fires in Graham.