Firefighters reportedly ambushed, shot while working brush fire in Coeur d'Alene

Firefighters working a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho were reportedly ambushed and shot Sunday afternoon, leading to a shelter in place order from Kootenai County Emergency Management.

According to KHQ-TV, Northern Lakes Fire District Chief Pat Riley said fire suppression efforts have been halted while law enforcement activity is ongoing.

"My immediate reaction was completely heartbroken. We trained for this. You never want to see it in your own community," Chief Riley told KHQ,

Kootenai County Emergency Management's shelter in place order was expanded to cover "everything south of Hayden Lake Road, and east of 15th Street in Coeur d'Alene."

"Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho," Idaho governor Brad Little said in a statement on social media. "This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.

"As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs."

This story is still developing.

The Source: Information in this story came from KHQ-TV in Spokane, Governor Brad Little, and Kootenai County Emergency Management.

