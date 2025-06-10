Brush fire closes US 2 near Leavenworth

The Brief A brush fire has closed U.S. Route 2 between Stevens Pass and Leavenworth. It's burning near the Tumwater Canyon. There is no ETA for when US 2 will reopen.



A brush fire near Leavenworth has closed U.S. Route 2 east of Stevens Pass.

The fire was first reported by Washington State Patrol just after 7 p.m.

The fire broke out near Tumwater Mountain, between Stevens Pass and Leavenworth.

US 2 is closed in both directions through Tumwater Canyon. A detour is available using State Route 207 and Chumstick Highway.

There is no ETA for when US 2 will reopen. It is currently unclear how large the brush fire is.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE: Travis Decker manhunt: Focus shifts near WA's Blewett Pass

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

2 dead after ‘tragic’ bus accident at Seattle retirement home

Community mourns Bellevue High School student found dead in Shoreline

Parkland, WA neighbors fed up, scared with continuing car crashes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.