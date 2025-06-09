Wildfire breaks out near Cle Elum, residents urged to evacuate

The Brief A wildfire burning near Cle Elum has grown to 200 acres, prompting Level 3 Evacuations - meaning leave the area immediately. Multiple resources have been called in to battle the Red Bridge Fire. Deputies have already evacuated homes near the Teanaway River.



A wildfire burning near Cle Elum has prompted Level 3 Evacuations - meaning leave now - for some residents in Kittitas County.

What we know:

The Red Bridge Fire is estimated at 200 acres, burning about 7 miles east of Cle Elum near Red Bridge Road.

Anyone living to the north and east of the Teanaway River are currently under Level 3 evacuations, meaning leave the area immediately.

Deputies have evacuated homes in the immediate area of Red Bridge and Teanaway Road. Lower-level evacuations are in effect for people living up the Teanaway River.

Multiple ground and air resources are responding to the fire, with additional units headed to the scene.

The public is asked to clear the area for emergency traffic.

What we don't know:

There is no word on the wildfire's containment at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

