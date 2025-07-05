Fireworks ignite bush, starting house fire in Lake Stevens, WA

A Lake Stevens homeowner is assessing damages Saturday morning after a firework ignited a fire. Further down south, Pierce County responded to hundreds of calls during the 24-hour Fourth of July period.

Big picture view:

The device caused a bush near the house to catch fire. This eventually extended to the home itself on 72nd Avenue Southeast.

The flames shot up to the eves of the home after smoldering for some time in the landscaping.

Lake Stevens house fire on July 5, 2025.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue reported the flames had been fully knocked down just before 9 a.m. on July 5.

A full investigation into the circumstances remained ongoing heading into the weekend.

The Source: Information for this article came from the Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue department.

