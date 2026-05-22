Fishin' time in WA: Free fishing weekend happening in June, WDFW announces

The Brief Washington state's "Free Fishing Weekend" will take place in early June. While other species are open, licenses are still strictly required to fish for or harvest salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, halibut, and all types of shellfish. Vehicle parking and gear restrictions are also relaxed.



The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that this year's free fishing weekend will return across the state June 6–7, allowing people to fish for many species without purchasing a license.

Free Entry and Waived Fees

State officials are waiving several typical requirements to encourage people to try the sport. During the two-day event, you do not need a license to fish for open species. Additionally, the state is dropping the requirement for a vehicle access pass and the two-pole endorsement.

The event also aligns with Discover Pass free days. This means drivers do not need a pass to park on lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Washington State Parks, or the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Some of the popular fish species that WDFW says are included in the free weekend include:

Rainbow trout

Largemouth and smallmouth bass

Yellow perch

Game fish in lakes

Kirt Hughes, the fish management division manager for the department, said the event is designed to be an easy entry point for beginners.

What they're saying:

"You don’t need to be an expert or own a boat to get started," Hughes said. "There are lakes, shorelines, and fishing piers across the state where people can get out and give it a try."

Local perspective:

Even though licenses are not required for many fish, regular fishing rules and restrictions are still being strictly enforced. Seasons, size limits, daily limits, gear rules, area closures, and catch recording requirements still apply to all anglers.

Fish excluded from the Free Fishing Weekend in Washington

The state has explicitly excluded several popular species from the event. You must still hold a valid license to fish for or harvest:

All shellfish (including clams, crabs, mussels, oysters, and shrimp)

Salmon

Steelhead

Sturgeon

Halibut

"Before heading out, anglers should take a few minutes to check the current regulations, know which species are excluded from the event, and make sure the area they plan to fish is open," Hughes said.

WDFW says anglers can check the 2025-26 Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet, use the Fish Washington mobile app, or view emergency rules on the department website to ensure their chosen spot is legally open.

By the numbers:

15.5 million: The number of trout and kokanee being stocked by state staff.

500: The total number of lowland lakes across the state receiving fish.

100: The number of lakes participating in the Trout Derby with tagged fish and prizes.

2: The number of days that license fees and vehicle parking rules are waived.

The Source: Information for this article was sourced directly from an official press release issued by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in Olympia. The article includes direct guidance and quotes from Kirt Hughes, the fish management division manager for the state agency.

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