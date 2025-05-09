WA flags flying at half-staff on May 15, here's why

The Washington and United States flags will again be flying at half-staff around the state and country next week.

The office of Governor Bob Ferguson ordered the flags lowered for the day on Thursday, May 15, to observe the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Flags are ordered to stay lowered until the end of business or sunset on that day.

Recently, the governor ordered the flags lowered on the weekend of May 3 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Office of Governor Bob Ferguson.

