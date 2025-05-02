Here's why flags are at half-staff in WA this weekend

The Brief Washington Governor Bob Ferguson issued a directive to fly state and U.S. flags at half staff this weekend. The order is in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, a national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty last year.



All Washington and U.S. flags are being ordered to be flown at half-staff across the state this weekend.

What we know:

Governor Bob Ferguson issued the directive on Monday, requiring all state agencies to lower state and American flags in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is on May 3-4, and is a tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.

Ferguson's order asks that all flags be at half-staff from Saturday until sunset on Sunday. Flags may be lowered at the close of business on Friday, and raised first thing Monday morning.

The directive encourages other government entities, businesses and individuals to join this recognition.

The full directive can be found below:

The Source: Information in this story is from the Office of Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

