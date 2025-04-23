The Brief Gov. Bob Ferguson ordered all Washington state agency flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis, following a presidential proclamation. Flags will remain lowered until sunset on Saturday, April 26, or until the start of business on Monday, April 28.



Gov. Bob Ferguson has directed that flags at all state agency facilities in Washington be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of Pope Francis, following a presidential proclamation issued Monday.

What we know:

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, April 26, or until the start of the next business day on Monday, April 28.

Francis, the 266th Bishop of Rome and Sovereign of the Vatican City, died of a stroke at age 88 on Easter Monday.

In an April 21 proclamation, President Donald Trump ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff at federal buildings, military posts, embassies and naval vessels worldwide in tribute to the late pontiff.

Gov. Ferguson encouraged other government entities, businesses and individuals in Washington to join in the observance.

The proclamation honors Pope Francis as a global religious leader and marks a period of mourning across the United States and its territories.

What's next:

Pope Francis’ funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, and a viewing of his body will begin on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica, days after the popular pontiff died of a stroke at age 88.

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall on February 22, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

He is currently lying in state in the Santa Marta Domus at a private viewing for Vatican residents and the papal household.

The Source: This story was reported using information from the office of Gov. Bob Ferguson, the White House and the Associated Press.

