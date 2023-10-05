Former Kamiak HS substitute, coach faces multiple charges of sexual conduct with a minor

A former Kamiak High School substitute teacher and football coach is facing multiple charges for sexual contact with an underage teen student.

In court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, a victim told investigators that the man said to her "what I want to do would get us in a lot of trouble."

Later adding that he "didn't care and wanted to risk it."

Court document describe sexual acts performed in the coming months on the underage girl on the high school campus between late 2022 and early 2023.

DNA evidence was obtained from a location that the victim had previously described.

Julian Willis, pictured in a law firm's call for additional witnesses, is 34 years old.

Willis is facing three separate charges for 1st degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

Some of the evidence includes linking him to a vacant rental property where the victim said the first incident happened. Detectives were able to link him to that home on that specific day through a real estate agent who had listed the property.