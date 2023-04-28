Fox News Poll: Voters favor gun limits over arming citizens to reduce gun violence

After a series of mass shootings this spring, including the killing of several students at a private Christian school in Tennessee, voters would prefer focusing on specific gun control measures rather than arming citizens to reduce gun violence.

A new Fox News Poll finds most voters favor the following proposals:

-- Requiring criminal background checks on all gun buyers (87%)

-- Improving enforcement of existing gun laws (81%)

-- Raising the legal age to buy a gun to 21 (81%)

-- Requiring mental health checks on gun buyers (80%)

-- Allowing police to take guns from those considered a danger to themselves or others (80%)

-- Requiring a 30-day waiting period for all gun purchases (77%)

Fox News poll on gun violence and the Second Amendment. (Fox News)

Another 6 in 10 favor banning assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons (61%). On Tuesday, Washington became the 10th state to institute a general ban on assault weapon sales.

While nearly half would encourage more citizens to carry guns to defend against attackers (45%), a slim majority is opposed (52%).

Fox News poll on proposals to reduce gun violence. (Fox News)

Democrats and Republicans mostly agree on specific gun measures, however there is a deep divide on the banning of assault weapons and equipping citizens with guns. For instance, 84% of Democrats favor banning assault weapons while just 36% of Republicans say the same, and just 27% of Democrats favor citizens carrying guns while twice as many Republicans prefer it (61%).

At least half of gun-owning households favor each of the gun proposals tested.

Overall, 43% feel passing stricter gun control laws would make the country safer, a quarter feel it would make it less safe (25%), and a third thinks they won’t make a difference (31%).

Fox News poll on stricter gun laws. (Fox News)

The number feeling stricter gun laws would make the country safer is down 9 points from 2016: at that time, 52% said they would make the country safer, while 24% said they would make the country less safe and 20% said they wouldn’t make a difference.

The shift comes from women, Republicans, and independents, all of whom are less likely to say the laws will make the U.S. safer.

The gun issue is important to voters . When asked to say, without the aid of a list, what they feel is the most important issue facing the county, 12% cite gun control/violence. Economic issues are the only thing more important (24% economy, 16% inflation/cost of living), and no other issues receive double-digit mentions.

A Fox News poll shows the majority of Americans favor gun control laws (Photo credit GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Half of voters are extremely or very concerned that they or a loved one will be a victim of gun violence (51%). That includes 44% of those living in a gun-owning household. Concern is higher among those under age 45 (59%), parents (59%), urban residents (65%), and nonwhite voters (65%).

Fox News poll on gun violence. (Fox News)

Among those extremely concerned about being a victim, 67% think stricter gun laws will make the country safer.

Voters dislike how President Biden is handling the gun issue: 35% approve, while 62% disapprove. He only does worse on the economy, albeit by one point (35-63%).

Conducted April 21-24, 2023, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,004 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

