Free health clinic returns to Seattle Center this month

The Brief The Seattle/King County Clinic will offer free dental, vision, and medical services to anyone struggling with healthcare costs from April 23–26 at the Seattle Center. Patients do not need ID or appointments but must collect a daily admission ticket starting at 5:30 a.m. at the Fisher Pavilion. This long-running volunteer event aims to serve over 3,000 people this year, saving them millions in out-of-pocket medical expenses.



Thousands of people will have the opportunity to receive free dental, vision, and medical care in Seattle later this month.

The Seattle/King County Clinic, a project of the Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, is open to anyone who struggles to access or afford health care. The annual event returns to the Seattle Center campus April 23–26.

What we know:

Here is a list of some of the services that will be available:

Dental: Cleanings, fillings, extractions, x-rays, root canals, crowns, and temporary partial teeth.

Vision: Comprehensive eye exams and can choose from hundreds of new frames to get made-to-order prescription glasses.

Medical: Primary care, behavioral health, diagnostic tests, acupuncture, dermatology and more.

Social Services: Social workers, health insurance navigators, community health centers, and other organizations help patients find resources to meet their needs.

All are welcome, and these services are provided at no cost.

Here is information for patients who plan to go:

No need to register or schedule an appointment.

Admission requires a ticket, and there is a ticket distribution (one ticket per person) that starts at 5:30 a.m. in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 200 Thomas Street. It's a first come, first served basis.

If patients need to attend multiple days, they must go through the ticket process each day.

Patients do not need ID, proof of income, insurance or immigration status to receive care. Also, they do not need to be residents of Seattle or King County.

Interpreters are available.

By the numbers:

Since starting more than a decade ago, the clinic has served more than 33,000 patients. Organizers expect to treat over 3,000 people this year, saving them an estimated $2.5 million in out-of-pocket costs.

Over the years, more than 35,000 volunteers participate and dozens of organizations have helped. Anyone who wants to volunteer at this year's clinic can now register online.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Center.

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