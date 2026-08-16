The Brief 10-year-old girl is in stable condition after being pulled from Lake Tapps on Sunday afternoon, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Carly Cappetto and local officials. Bystanders pulled the child out of the water after 2 p.m., after which a responding deputy performed CPR before medics transported her to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The sheriff's office is actively investigating the incident and has interviewed witnesses as well as family members.



A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after she was pulled from Lake Tapps on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after receiving a call at 2 p.m. By 2:08 p.m., bystanders had successfully pulled the young girl from the water, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Carly Cappetto.

A Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the scene and immediately began performing CPR on the child.

Medics took the girl to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Officials later confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle the girl was stable.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. The department said deputies interviewed witnesses and family members.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man severely injured after e-scooter collides with King County Metro bus

5-year-old girl found dead at Graham, WA home prompts investigation

Seattle restaurant recovers $40K held by Uber Eats, demands refunds

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Man gets 2-year prison sentence for deadly 2017 DUI crash

Seattle residents react as recall push targets Mayor Katie Wilson

Seahawks, Witherspoon agree on 4-year, $132 million extension: report

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.