10-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from WA's Lake Tapps
LAKE TAPPS, Wash. - A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after she was pulled from Lake Tapps on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after receiving a call at 2 p.m. By 2:08 p.m., bystanders had successfully pulled the young girl from the water, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Carly Cappetto.
A Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the scene and immediately began performing CPR on the child.
Medics took the girl to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Officials later confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle the girl was stable.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. The department said deputies interviewed witnesses and family members.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.