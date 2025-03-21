The Brief A massive fire destroyed a family home in Gold Bar, causing ammunition to explode. The fire also killed a number of reptiles that were part of the family business.



A family in Gold Bar woke to the sound of bullets flying through their home early Thursday morning, but it wasn't from a gunman.

The backstory:

A huge fire took over part of the home, causing ammunition that was stored in the home to explode. The fire also killed a number of reptiles that were part of the family business.

When the bullets started exploding, the sound woke the family up.

Although they were able to save the kids and the dogs, they are grieving the loss of around 20 of the family's pet snakes that didn't survive the fire.

Beneath the roar of the massive fire, you could hear the sound of bullets popping off in cell phone video taken by a roommate and family friend.

"I could hear them flying past me. I could hear, you know, them hitting stuff and going off," said Luke Seyss, who was asleep in the living room with his girlfriend at the time the fire broke out in his bedroom.

His girlfriend Alica says the flames from the fire appeared to be at least 20 feet in the air at times, if not higher.

"It was bending over the roof of the house so it was huge," said Luke, referencing the flames. "I know that I had about 5,000 rounds, of 556 in there."

The sound of gunfire was also a blessing, waking the dad of four young kids up from a deep sleep.

"We hear dad going crazy in the living room," said Lillie, his daughter.

"We pulled the kids out, and then we had to pull the dogs out. It was just chaos," said Luke.

He evacuated the family and started moving vehicles away from the flames, as the bullets continued to fly.

"I didn’t really care, I was just like, ‘We have to get in the house and save the kids’. That was the number one priority."

Luke then went back to save around 20 of the family's beloved snakes in the burning building, but it was too late.

"I was in panic mode, I was just trying to get in there," he said.

However, the flames were too intense. He says the snakes didn't make it.

The pet pythons and boas were part of Luke and Lillie's future daddy-daughter business. They had hoped to ultimately breed and sell pet snakes.

"The python was Harley and I had two boas, Pancake and Jack," said Lillie about her pets.

"We’d go out there every single week and take care of the snakes," said Luke. They are a really good animal for kids that don’t have an outlet. They are a good animal for humans that don’t socialize very well."

After going through such a traumatic event, Luke hopes to memorialize the nearly 20 snakes that were lost to the fire.

"I advocate for snakes. I have tattoos of snakes and stuff on me," he said, showing off a snake tattoo on his arm. "I’m probably going to get one on my back of all of them at this point.

Because to some, snakes may not be an ideal pet, but to the Syess family, they were family.

"They are emotional support animals, and they are animals," said Luke, wiping some tears from his eyes when thinking about his lost pets. "We lost them. Sorry, I’ve been holding it together so good."

Luke's sister also started an online fundraiser for the family, as they try to keep their spirits up following the tragedy.

"So many people have helped a lot and it means a lot," said Luke. "It’s crazy how many people are helping, and we really appreciate it."

A few snakes that were housed in a different area of the home did survive the fire.

The family hopes to eventually rebuild, but Luke says there's a long road ahead.

The Source: Information in this story is from GoFundMe and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

