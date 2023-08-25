Good News Only: WSU unveils new apple, Seattle Aquarium welcomes baby puffling, Starbucks' PSL turns 20

article

WSU has unveiled their new apple variety that will rival the launch of the Cosmic Crisp. Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd set the franchise single-season record. And Starbucks' beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) turned 20 this year.

Here are this week's top stories; Good News Only!

Nordstrom opens time capsule on 25th anniversary of its relocated flagship store

Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom celebrated the 25th anniversary of the grand opening of its relocated downtown flagship store on Monday.

On Aug. 21, 1998, the retailer moved into the former Fredrick and Nelson building on Pine Street between 5th and 6th avenues , and curated a time-capsule, which was filled with memorabilia and mementos from the time of the opening.

Seattle Aquarium welcomes adorable addition: A tufted puffling!

Seattle Aquarium

The Seattle Aquarium is buzzing with excitement as a tufted puffin chick, affectionately known as a "puffling," takes up residence in its captivating abode.

Born on Aug. 3, this endearing chick marks the first puffling to hatch at the Aquarium since 2019, offering a delightful spectacle for visitors and enthusiasts alike.

Pac-12 looking like a football powerhouse in what may be conference’s final season

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 02: General view of Utah Utes offense and USC Trojans defense during the Pac-12 Championship football game on December 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pac-12 appears to be a true football power this season with five ranked teams, topped by No. 6 Southern California.

The conference also has perhaps the nation’s best collection of quarterbacks, headlined by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Community helps Kent students prepare for first day of school

Aug. 23 was the first day of school for one of the largest districts in Washington.

More than 25,500 students in Kent School District (KSD) are back in the classroom for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Jewell Loyd sets Storm single-season scoring record in 102-79 loss to Sky

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 24: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm reacts after her three point basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the third quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on June 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Get Expand

Dana Evans scored 23 points, Marina Mabrey added 19 and the Chicago Sky snapped a five-game losing streak with a 102-79 victory over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.

It was Chicago’s first victory since scoring 104 points in back-to-back games against Dallas in early August.

Ballard Farmers Market to expand starting Aug. 27

The Ballard Farmers Market is about to get one block longer, expanding access to local produce, businesses and eateries starting Aug. 27.

The extension will continue southeast down Ballard Ave between NW Vernon Pl and 20th Ave NW, adding an extra block to the weekly event space. Despite the expansion, the market will maintain its usual hours and will stay open throughout the year, "rain or shine."

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some

Pumpkin spice latte purchased at a Starbucks in Baltimore (Credit: Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star turned 20. And unlike the autumn days it celebrates, there seems to be no chill in customer demand.

Washington State University unveils new apple variety: WA 64

Washington State University

Washington State University has introduced its latest apple creation, WA 64, a tantalizing blend of sweetness and tartness. This hybrid, a cross between the Honeycrisp and the Cripps Pink, widely known as Pink Lady, offers a refreshing and crisply firm texture.

